Taking a Solocation

Studies show we all need alone time to recharge. Stephanie Hayes, columnist, breaks down what it means to take a "solocation". It doesn't have to be completely solo though, but the point is taking a break from your regular tasks and expectations to perform socially. Going out to dinner alone, bringing a book to a bar, or even enjoying a coffee in a cafe are all examples of a "solocation".
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