Talking All About Peptides with Peaks of Health

It's hard to discuss weight loss without mentioning peptides these days. And with the seemingly never ending supply and variety of them, it's hard to know what's the best option, as well as what's safe and what isn't. Joining us today is Dr. Tracie Leonhardt to share her expertise on the subject.

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