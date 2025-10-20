Tampa Bay-Based Alpert Enterprises is America’s Top Live Auctioneer Team

Alpert Enterprises, a Tampa Bay-based team of four live auctioneers dedicated exclusively to charity events, is gearing up for a busy weekend. On October 25, they'll be hosting major fundraisers in the area, including events for Suncoast Voices for Children, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Innovation Academy Sarasota, and the North Port Police Officers Association.

Alpert Enterprises executes 200+ live auctions around the country every year. Since its founding in 2007, the company has raised more than $350 million for worthy causes nationwide.

For more information, visit AlpertEnterprises.com or call 855-AE-EVENTS (233-8368). Follow on Facebook at @AlpertEnterprises.