Tampa Bay Lightning Fans Can Savor New Culinary Creations at Benchmark International Arena

We're talking about the delicious dining options you can enjoy at Benchmark International Arena!
Dining at Benchmark International Arena | Morning Blend
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on home ice, and fans can expect more than just fast-paced hockey and electrifying energy at Benchmark International Arena — they’ll be treated to a new lineup of season menu items crafted by award-winning Executive Chef Marvilou Mapa of OVG Hospitality.

The arena’s in-game experience is famous for its dynamic sights and sounds — from the massive Jumbotron to the pulse-pounding music — but it’s the food that rounds out the atmosphere. This season’s culinary offerings bring bold flavors and creative twists designed to match the excitement on the ice.

Chef Mapa, fresh off winning Tampa’s Epic Chef competition, is showcasing dishes that blend innovation with fan-favorite staples. The goal, she says, is to make every bite part of the sensory package that keeps Lightning games unforgettable — whether you’re indulging in arena classics or trying one of her inventive new creations.

Fans can sample these new menu items during all Tampa Bay Lightning home games, concerts, and live events at Benchmark International Arena.

For more information, visit www.BenchmarkIntlArena.com/Dining.

