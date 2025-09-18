Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Sun FC Kicks Off Season to Defend Historic Championship Title

The sun shines brightly in Florida and on our Tampa Bay women's soccer team, as they kick off their season and ready to defend their championship title.
Tampa Bay Sun FC | Morning Blend
Posted

The Tampa Bay Sun FC is back on the pitch for their second season, ready to defend their history-making Gainbridge Super League championship!

They claimed this title in June, becoming the first professional women’s sports team in Tampa Bay history to lift a championship trophy. The city celebrated with a championship boat parade along the Hillsborough River.

Now, the Sun has two big home matchups on the horizon. On Saturday, September 20, they’ll face Dallas Trinity FC in a playoff rematch, and on October 4, they’ll take on in-state rival Fort Lauderdale United in a repeat of last year’s championship final.

Games are played at Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School in Downtown Tampa, with tickets starting at just $23 and family-friendly fun including great food and pregame activities.

Fan-favorite Jordan Zade, known for her jaw-dropping acrobatic flip throw-ins and community outreach work with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, returns to energize the roster. Joining her is Jilly Shimkin, a standout from the Texas Longhorns who’s making her professional debut this season. Shimkin says she was drawn to Tampa Bay by the team’s championship culture and the chance to be part of a growing league that’s expanding opportunities for female athletes.

For tickets and team info, visit TampaBaySunFC.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com