Tampa Filmmaker Joe Davison’s Horror Comedy ‘Sorority of the Damned’ Now Streaming Worldwide

Indie horror fans can now stream Sorority of the Damned on platforms worldwide, including Tubi, Amazon, and Fawesome.

Directed by Tampa’s own Joe Davison — widely recognized for his co-starring role in Stranger Things Season 2 — the film blends over-the-top laughs and spooky thrills while featuring horror icon Felissa Rose (Terrifier 2, Sleepaway Camp, Tales of Halloween) and musician-filmmaker Richard Elfman, a founding member of Oingo Boingo, who plays Davison’s grandfather.

