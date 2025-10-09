Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Oncology & Proton Offers Low-Dose Radiation Treatment for Inflammatory Conditions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa Oncology and Proton

Tampa Oncology and Proton offers a safe and effective low-dose radiation treatment for inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis, bursitis, and tendonitis.

Low-dose radiation has been used for over 80 years; it was originally more popular in Europe but has grown in popularity in the US over the last 3-4 years. It is 100% covered by insurance as well.

Dr. Nitesh Paryani was the first doctor in Florida to offer this procedure, and one of the first in the country. He has treated over 300 joints to date.

For more information, visit TopDocsFL.com or call (813) 582-5823.

