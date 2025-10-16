Tampa Pig Jig Returns October 18 with All-Star Lineup to Support NephCure

The Tampa Pig Jig, one of Tampa Bay’s premier food and entertainment events, is back this Saturday, October 18 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, promising a full day of music, food, and fun for a cause.

This year’s sold-out event features an all-star music lineup headlined by Megan Moroney, joined by Midland, Matt Nathanson, Jamestown Revival, and George Pippen.

While tickets are no longer available, supporters can still get involved by purchasing event merchandise, making donations, or participating in the silent auction at TampaPigJig.com or by texting PIGJIG to 79230.

Founded by Chris Whitney, the event benefits NephCure, the nation’s only nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for the rare kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Over its 14-year history, Tampa Pig Jig has grown into the single largest fundraiser for NephCure nationwide, raising millions to advance research and support patients.

For more information on donating or supporting the cause, visit TampaPigJig.com or follow @TampaPigJig on social media.