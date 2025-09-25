Tampa Theatre’s 13th Annual 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street' Bringing Spooky Fun in October

Get ready for a spine-chilling October at the historically haunted Tampa Theatre with their "lucky 13th" annual A Nightmare on Franklin Street series!

This year’s haunting lineup features classic horror films, creepy cult favorites, family-friendly “Mummy & Me” screenings, live performances, ghost tours, and a thrilling paranormal investigation. From silent film scares with live organ accompaniment to drag superstars as the Sanderson sisters, there’s something for every ghoul and goblin.

There are 62 soul-shattering showtimes, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a shadow cast, the stories of Edward Gorey with Victorian horror troupe Phantasmagoria, and eerie Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tours.

Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets at TampaTheatre.org/Nightmare.