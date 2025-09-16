Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Welcomes Nearly 3,000 Zoo & Aquarium Leaders for High-Impact Global Conference

Nearly 3,000 zoo and aquarium professionals from 49 states and 22 countries will converge on Tampa for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Annual Conference —the largest AZA gathering in history.
Hosted by The Florida Aquarium, ZooTampa of Lowry Park, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the five-day event, September 13-18, will highlight cutting-edge conservation programs, breakthroughs in animal care and animal wellbeing, and innovations shaping the future of zoos and aquariums around the world.

