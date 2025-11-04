Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival, November 7 - 9, Features Fresh Eats, Contests & Family Fun

The Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival, where the aroma of saltwater and fresh seafood mingles with the scent of spices, is a three-day celebration of all things seafood at the Sponge Docks (600 Hill Street).

A curated selection of local and regional small businesses will offer a treasure trove of fresh seafood, handmade nautical arts, crafts, and other maritime goodies. Whether you're a die-hard seafood enthusiast, a landlubber, or simply seeking a fun-filled weekend with the family, the Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival has boatloads of activities and entertainment to reel you in. Admission is free.

The three-day event schedule takes place Friday, November 7 from 12pm to 9pm; Saturday, November 8 from 10 am to 9pm, and Sunday, November 9 from 10 am to 5pm.

You won’t want to miss the Stone Crab Eating Contest at 3pm on Sunday, November 9, sponsored by Lockhart's Seafood. There is an entry fee to enter the Stone Crab Eating Contest, and pre-registration is required.

Reel in the culinary excitement as Tampa Bay's best seafood dishes will be crowned in the 3rd annual Master Chefs of the Sea Competition. All registered Chefs will battle for bragging rights and 10 awards, which include best shellfish sensation, best Florida fish dish, best “other” creation, most imaginative, most crave-able, and a Grand Champion. A panel of local food bloggers and community influencers will judge entries based on appearance, flavor, and flair. Winners will be announced on Friday, and their award-winning dishes will be available to enjoy all weekend long.

In addition to the seafood competition, the festival will also feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

A little buccaneers kid's zone, a vibrant haven of bouncy castles, face painting, and games, that’ll create pirate-worthy memories that will last a lifetime.

A sea of lively music with talented local performers playing everything from peppy island beats to soulful blues and original songs, there's a rhythm to get everyone rocking.

Even if you're not a seafood aficionado, there's plenty to discover. Browse through art and craft booths brimming with treasures handcrafted by local makers, each piece infused with the spirit of the sea.

The festivities take place along the historic treasure trove known as the Sponge Docks, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Tarpon Springs, Florida. This vibrant waterfront hub pulsates with the rich heritage of Greek sponge diving, transporting visitors to a bygone era of marine adventure and cultural immersion.

“Let's make this the best Seafood Festival yet. The 37th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival promises an unforgettable weekend of delicious food, lively entertainment, and family fun. We look forward to a fun-filled event, the contests and seafood competition,” said Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival event organizer Suzanne King.

Complimentary parking and shuttle service at the Splash Park are available. For more information, visit Facebook.com/TarponSpringsSeafood.