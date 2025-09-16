‘Taste Buds With Stephanie’ Serves Up Fun, Flavor & Kitchen Confidence

What started as a 15-minute local streaming show in Minneapolis-St. Paul has now grown into a national sensation. “Taste Buds with Stephanie”, hosted by home cook, cookbook author, and media personality Stephanie Hansen, is now airing in more than 80 markets across the United States — including Sundays at 7 a.m. on The Spot 66.

The show’s signature format is part food adventure, part home kitchen fun. Each episode follows Stephanie as she visits chefs, bakers, and restaurateurs to learn their secrets before returning to her own kitchen to recreate approachable, flavorful recipes that viewers can tackle at home. From sharing cooking tricks to embracing mistakes on camera, the series blends authenticity, humor, and inspiration.

Stephanie, a two-time cookbook author and co-host of the Twin Cities radio show Weekly Dish, often welcomes her daughter Ellie, husband Kurt, and dog Stanley into episodes. The Taste Buds team has already earned two Midwest Emmys and is nominated for six more, including “Host” for Hansen and “Lifestyle Long Form Content.”

Full episodes, recipes, and behind-the-scenes shorts are available at @TasteBudswithStephanie on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as StephaniesDish.com.