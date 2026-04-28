The 2026 Pinellas Pepper Fest

The 19th Annual Pinellas Pepper Fest is IGNITING on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 10 am to 5pm and it's going to be the hottest event of the season.

Get ready for a flavor explosion during this two-day event at England Brothers Park (5010 Dave McKay Way). Specialty exhibitors will tantalize your taste buds with fiery sauces, salsas, rubs, and more. Hundreds of samples, from mild to wild, will set your taste buds on fire (in the best way possible).

Live music will sizzle your soul while you explore pepper plants, gadgets, and kitchenware. ️ The heat is on with contests! Witness the qualifying event for the Americas Belt Match! Watch contestants battle the blaze for a chance to claim the coveted Tampa Belt and compete internationally! Pepper Fest veterans will brave the flames in the legendary hot pepper contests, including the Extreme Lolli Lick-A-Thon (the hottest lollypop on Earth!) and the Amateur Jalapeno Eating Contest.

"Don’t miss the hottest event of the season. Our 19th Annual Pinellas Pepper Fest will be our hottest and spiciest yet,” said event co organizers Suzanne King, of SIK Promotions and Michele Northrup (Saucy Queen). Bring the entire family to this pet friendly event. Head to the Pinellas Pepper Fest and get ready to spice up your life on May 2 and 3. For more information, please visit us at https://www.facebook.com/PinellasPepperFest [facebook.com]

