The Beach Theatre Hosting Official Release Party for Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

On Friday, October 3, The Beach Theatre is turning movie night into a full-blown bash, combining Mean Girls Day with the Official Release Party for Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album.

Fans can enjoy back-to-back screenings of Mean Girls and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, with themed decorations, photo ops, and the chance to trade friendship bracelets — a nod to Swift’s Eras Tour tradition. The celebration continues through October 5.

Owner Hannah Hockman says this year’s October 3 event is the perfect way to blend early 2000s cult classic nostalgia with the excitement of welcoming a new Era of Taylor Swift.

The fun doesn’t stop there — all month, The Beach Theatre will feature 15 fall-themed movies, with tickets priced at $13 each or a month-long pass for $30. To close out October, the theatre will host free screenings of Hocus Pocus on Halloween. Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended.

For tickets and schedules, visit TheBeachTheatre.org or call (727) 340-2866.