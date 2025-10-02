Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Beach Theatre Hosting Official Release Party for Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

On Friday, October 3, The Beach Theatre is turning movie night into a full-blown bash, combining Mean Girls Day with the Official Release Party for Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album.
The Beach Theatre | Morning Blend
Posted

On Friday, October 3, The Beach Theatre is turning movie night into a full-blown bash, combining Mean Girls Day with the Official Release Party for Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album.

Fans can enjoy back-to-back screenings of Mean Girls and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, with themed decorations, photo ops, and the chance to trade friendship bracelets — a nod to Swift’s Eras Tour tradition. The celebration continues through October 5.

Owner Hannah Hockman says this year’s October 3 event is the perfect way to blend early 2000s cult classic nostalgia with the excitement of welcoming a new Era of Taylor Swift.

The fun doesn’t stop there — all month, The Beach Theatre will feature 15 fall-themed movies, with tickets priced at $13 each or a month-long pass for $30. To close out October, the theatre will host free screenings of Hocus Pocus on Halloween. Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended.

For tickets and schedules, visit TheBeachTheatre.org or call (727) 340-2866.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com