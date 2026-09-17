The Burnout Imperative

Burnout has become normalized within our society, so much so that while it’s happening to us, we often don’t recognize it until we hit a wall. As the end of the year brings mounting deadlines and pressure to finish everything we set out to accomplish, Patrice Bonfiglio challenges the instinct to simply push harder. She explores what it means to lower the bar without judging ourselves for it, rethink what truly needs to get done, and approach the year ahead with greater intention.

Planning for 2027 shouldn’t mean building longer lists or creating more pressure. It means becoming more effective with the capacity we actually have. The era of telling each other to simply rest and reset is over. It’s time to rethink what recovery, productivity and sustainable ambition look like.

Visit patrice.bonfiglio.com for more information. To watch more, visit youtube.com/@TheBurnoutClubPodcast.

