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The Dalí is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The Dali Museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month,
Dali Museum | Morning Blend
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Hispanic Heritage Month is Sep 15 through Oct 15, and The Dalí is celebrating Dalí’s Spanish heritage and cultural connection through art, music, food, film and poetry. Dalí was deeply connected to his Spanish heritage, particularly his home region of Catalonia. This month is a chance to experience The Dalí through the culture and creativity that influenced him.

The Dalí is celebrating with a kickoff on Sep 17 featuring live Puerto Rican Bomba music, food and drink specials and half-off admission after 5pm, followed by a month of programming including film, poetry, jazz, wine tasting, family activities and more.

Visit TheDali.org/HHM2026 for more information.

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