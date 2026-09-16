The FAIR Act is Making Medicine Accessible

Teresa Barnes knows on a deeply personal level the impact of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Her father and all four of her siblings died from this devastating rare disease. As Chief Executive Warrior at PF Warriors, Teresa's greatest desire is that an effective treatment or cure will be found for IPF before it impacts her daughter. That’s why she’s speaking out in support of the FAIR Act, bipartisan legislation offering hope to patients living with a rare disease and their families, including those diagnosed with IPF. Teresa joins us now.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: FAIR Act Coalition, LLC

