The Fire Risk Hiding in Plain Sight

Lithium-ion batteries power the smartphones, laptops, power tools, toys and e-bikes that fill our homes – and most of us never give them a second thought. But as they've become more common, so have the fires.

A damaged, counterfeit or improperly charged battery can fail without warning, entering what’s known as "thermal runaway" or an uncontrollable self-heating state that can lead to smoke or fire. Fires from larger battery-powered devices like ebikes and escooters can leave a family less than a minute to escape. The warning signs – swelling, unusual heat, a hissing or popping sound, wispy white or gray smoke – are easy to miss if you don't know them. Yet half of Americans say they know nothing about lithium-ion batteries, and 60% don't realize these batteries power their everyday devices.

Through its Fire Safety Research Institute, UL Research Institutes created Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety to close that gap – and its expert can walk viewers through the simple habits that prevent fires and the warning signs that could save a life.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: batteryfiresafety.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UL Research Institutes

