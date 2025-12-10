The Florida Orchestra - A Holiday Tradition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

Live music brings the true magic of the holidays to life. And for the very merry best, there’s no place like The Florida Orchestra. Up next is a special performance of Disney’s Frozen in Concert. Families can watch Elsa, Anna, Olaf – all their favorite characters – as the full movie plays on a huge screen while The Florida Orchestra performs the score live. Plus, you can join TFO's toy drive. You can bring new, unwrapped toys to the concert to benefit families in need through our partner Metropolitan Ministries. Sponsored by TFO Musicians Association.

One performance only! Matinee concert at 2 pm Dec. 13 at the Mahaffey Theater. Kids tickets are just $20. Then it's the greatest holiday tradition in Tampa Bay: Holiday Pops! These are TFO’s most popular concerts of the year. It’s the perfect mix of traditional favorites – like Sleigh Ride and Hallelujah Chorus – plus new ones. For example: The 12 Days of Tampa Bay Christmas! A fun, Florida twist on the classic that has been an instant hit. These concerts are led by Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo and feature The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and the Tampa Oratorio Singers. Concerts are Dec. 19-21 at Straz Center, Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall, with two matinees. $20 tickets for kids, pending availability. Part of the Raymond James Pops series. All tickets at FloridaOrchestra.org