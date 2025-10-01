Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Florida Orchestra Opens 58th Season with Alpine Symphony on October 3 & 5

It's Opening Night at The Florida Orchestra for its Masterworks series!

Scale the highest musical mountain as Music Director Michael Francis brings together more than 100 musicians to perform Richard Strauss’ spectacular tone poem An Alpine Symphony for the first time in 25 years.

The thrilling journey in the majestic Alps takes you to glaciers, waterfalls, and one of the most famous orchestral thunderstorms ever created.

Then, Concertmaster Jeffrey Multer will lift your spirits with the sublime violin solo of Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending before you are swept away by the grandeur of Respighi's Pines of Rome, which surrounds you with the breathtaking sound of brass positioned in the audience.

Concerts are Oct. 3 at the Straz Center and Oct. 5 at the Mahaffey Theater for a Sunday matinee. For more information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org or call (727) 892-3337.

