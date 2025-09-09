Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Florida Orchestra Presents a September to Remember with Blockbuster Concerts

The Florida Orchestra is launching its season with a September to Remember!
The Florida Orchestra is launching its season with a September to Remember! It's a whole month of blockbuster concerts before its classical Masterworks even begin.

Up next is Amadeus LIVE film concert, a triumphant celebration of the greatest genius the world has ever known: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The film plays on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s works are performed live in sync by The Florida Orchestra.

The Good Peaches is the first-ever collaboration by TFO, American Stage, and projectALCHEMY, conducted by Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo, directed by Helen Murray, with choreography by Alexander Jones.

Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience features an appearance by the famed actor himself.

JAWS in Concert features the classic film — celebrating 50 years — with the orchestra performing the iconic score live.

Find details, dates, and tickets for all at FloridaOrchestra.org.

