The FossilFest is Back!

FossilFest is an annual event where vendors of fossils, rocks, minerals, and general cool stuff come together and show case their items for sale. There is also other activities such as Paleo Talks, Kids Mine, Silent Auction, Raffle Prizes, and much more! It is great family fun for all ages and for anyone interested in fossils and pre-history!

FossilFest takes place at the Florida State Fairground March 21st and 22nd.

Tickets are $10 per adult, kids 12 and under are free. Tampa bay Fossil Club meetings are free to the public, but you families can join the club for $28 per to receive our monthly magazine and participate in field trips.

https://tampabayfossilclub.com/fossilfest.html