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The FossilFest is Back!

The event, held at the Fairgrounds, is a weekend of fun and learning!
FossilFest is Back! | Morning Blend
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FossilFest is an annual event where vendors of fossils, rocks, minerals, and general cool stuff come together and show case their items for sale. There is also other activities such as Paleo Talks, Kids Mine, Silent Auction, Raffle Prizes, and much more! It is great family fun for all ages and for anyone interested in fossils and pre-history!

FossilFest takes place at the Florida State Fairground March 21st and 22nd.
Tickets are $10 per adult, kids 12 and under are free. Tampa bay Fossil Club meetings are free to the public, but you families can join the club for $28 per to receive our monthly magazine and participate in field trips.

https://tampabayfossilclub.com/fossilfest.html

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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