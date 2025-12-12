The Greatest Show on Earth is Back!

The Greatest Show On Earth returns with a completely reimagined, high energy, music powered production designed for a new generation.

This all new experience features world class human talent, bold visuals, and immersive technology that brings audiences closer than ever. Audiences will see a global cast of 65 performers from 13 countries showcasing athleticism, artistry, and play through contemporary circus arts including Salsa Colombia’s high speed acrobatics fused with salsa, world class contortion, and gravity defying acrobatic bikes and hoop diving from China.

Bailey the Robo Pup adds a modern, tech inspired twist that families love. With a massive LED screen, expanded in arena capture, a modern soundtrack filled with beat drops, live drumming, dance battles and DJ moments, every seat feels like front row. The celebration begins before the first act with the Ringling Hype Crew leading interactive moments as soon as guests walk into the arena.

Ringling honors its iconic 150 plus year legacy while evolving into a joyful, fast paced, immersive experience built for Children Of All Ages. The show comes to Tampa January 2 to 4, 2026 at Benchmark International Arena. Tickets available now at Ringling.com

