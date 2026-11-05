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The Holidays are Here with Feeding Tampa Bay

FTB | Morning Blend
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Feeding Tampa Bay is ready to serve this holiday season with opportunities for you to join us at the Causeway Center! First, a holiday distribution compliments of Winn Dixie on November 18th from 4-6:30. 1000 complete traditional turkey dinners will be distributed at our main campus.

Make this recipe at home:

Grilled Prosciutto & Brie Flatbread with Hot Honey Cranberry Compote

Yield & Timing

  • Yield: 2 flatbreads (serves 4 as a main, or 6 to 8 as an appetizer)
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Cook Time: 15 minutes
  • Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Hot Honey Cranberry Compote

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 to 2 tsp hot honey (or regular honey + ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes)
  • 2 tbsp fresh orange juice or water
  • 1 tsp orange zest
  • 1 pinch fine sea salt

Flatbread Assembly

  • 2 flatbreads, naan, or par-baked crusts
  • 6 oz Brie cheese, sliced ¼-inch thick
  • 4 oz prosciutto (about 6 to 8 slices)
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (for brushing)
  • 1 cup fresh baby arugula
  • 2 tbsp roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped (optional)
  • Flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper, to finish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Make the Compote

  1. Combine cranberries, honey, hot honey, orange juice/water, orange zest, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Simmer for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. The cranberries will burst and release their juices.
  3. Lightly mash a few berries with the back of a spoon to form a thick, jammy texture.
  4. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes to thicken.

Step 2: Prep the Grill

  1. Preheat your outdoor grill or indoor cast-iron grill pan to medium-high heat (~400°F / 200°C).
  2. Lightly brush both sides of each flatbread with olive oil.

Step 3: Grill & Melt

  1. Place flatbreads directly on the grates. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes until char marks appear and the bottom is crisp.
  2. Flip flatbreads over.
  3. Immediately layer the sliced Brie over the warm crust, then dollop tablespoons of the hot honey cranberry compote into the gaps.
  4. Close the grill lid (or cover the pan with foil) and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the Brie melts into a soft, gooey consistency.

Step 4: Top & Serve

  1. Transfer flatbreads to a cutting board.
  2. Gently drape the prosciutto slices over the warm cheese and compote.
  3. Scatter fresh baby arugula and pistachios over the top.
  4. Finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt, cracked black pepper, and an extra drizzle of hot honey if desired. Slice immediately and serve.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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