The Holidays are Here with Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay is ready to serve this holiday season with opportunities for you to join us at the Causeway Center! First, a holiday distribution compliments of Winn Dixie on November 18th from 4-6:30. 1000 complete traditional turkey dinners will be distributed at our main campus.
Make this recipe at home:
Grilled Prosciutto & Brie Flatbread with Hot Honey Cranberry Compote
Yield & Timing
- Yield: 2 flatbreads (serves 4 as a main, or 6 to 8 as an appetizer)
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Hot Honey Cranberry Compote
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 to 2 tsp hot honey (or regular honey + ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes)
- 2 tbsp fresh orange juice or water
- 1 tsp orange zest
- 1 pinch fine sea salt
Flatbread Assembly
- 2 flatbreads, naan, or par-baked crusts
- 6 oz Brie cheese, sliced ¼-inch thick
- 4 oz prosciutto (about 6 to 8 slices)
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (for brushing)
- 1 cup fresh baby arugula
- 2 tbsp roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped (optional)
- Flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper, to finish
Step-by-Step Instructions
Step 1: Make the Compote
- Combine cranberries, honey, hot honey, orange juice/water, orange zest, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Simmer for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. The cranberries will burst and release their juices.
- Lightly mash a few berries with the back of a spoon to form a thick, jammy texture.
- Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes to thicken.
Step 2: Prep the Grill
- Preheat your outdoor grill or indoor cast-iron grill pan to medium-high heat (~400°F / 200°C).
- Lightly brush both sides of each flatbread with olive oil.
Step 3: Grill & Melt
- Place flatbreads directly on the grates. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes until char marks appear and the bottom is crisp.
- Flip flatbreads over.
- Immediately layer the sliced Brie over the warm crust, then dollop tablespoons of the hot honey cranberry compote into the gaps.
- Close the grill lid (or cover the pan with foil) and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the Brie melts into a soft, gooey consistency.
Step 4: Top & Serve
- Transfer flatbreads to a cutting board.
- Gently drape the prosciutto slices over the warm cheese and compote.
- Scatter fresh baby arugula and pistachios over the top.
- Finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt, cracked black pepper, and an extra drizzle of hot honey if desired. Slice immediately and serve.