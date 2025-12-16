Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Holidays Can Take a Real Toll on our Bodies

We talk about how Aleve can help during the holiday season.
Aleve | Morning Blend
Posted

The holidays are a time for joy, celebration and making memories. But they can also take a real toll on our bodies. Between marathon shopping trips, long travel days, and endless to-do lists, many Americans are finding themselves in more pain than cheer this time of year.

A representative from Bayer Consumer Health tells us what we can do to find relief.

For more information visit Aleve.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Aleve

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com