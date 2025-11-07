'The Life & Music of George Michael' Coming to Clearwater on November 21

The Life and Music of George Michael returns to the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, November 21 at 8pm!

Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.