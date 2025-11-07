Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'The Life & Music of George Michael' Coming to Clearwater on November 21

'The Life and Music of George Michael' is coming to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, November 21.
The Life and Music of George Michael returns to the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, November 21 at 8pm!

Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

