The Living Room Offering Free Lunches for Kids Amid SNAP/EBT Pause

The Living Room is stepping up to support local families with its No Child Hungry Campaign. In response to the SNAP/EBT pause, both locations in Wesley Chapel & Dunedin are offering free lunches for children whose families have been affected.

General Manager Jonathan Phelps and Chef Luis Ortiz say the effort is part of a broader commitment to community care. Alongside the campaign, The Living Room is rolling out new location-specific menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner that reflect the unique character of each community, plus $7 happy hours and daily features.

Big changes are also happening at the Wesley Chapel location, where recent renovations have transformed the space with a new family-friendly green area. The Wiregrass setting offers guests a front-row experience to the Symphony in Lights show, held hourly in the evenings, and benefits from the mall’s open carry alcohol policy — meaning patrons can even take their drinks to-go.

For details, visit TLR.restaurant or stop by 2001 Piazza Ave., Unit 100 in Wesley Chapel or 487 Main Street in Dunedin.