The New York Tenors

Bringing their holiday show to the Bay Area
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas with The New York Tenors at the Central Park Performing Arts Center (CPPAC) on Sunday, December 7, at 7pm. This festive performance brings together the soaring voices of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez, and Christopher Macchio in a heartwarming celebration of the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The New York Tenors blend beloved holiday classics with their signature New York charm. Audiences will enjoy Irish-American favorite Andy Cooney, New York’s beloved “singing policeman” Daniel Rodriguez, and acclaimed classical tenor Christopher Macchio as they unite their talents to fill the theater with warmth, happiness, and cheer. Tickets range from $30–$45, plus applicable fees, with Reserved Stadium and Orchestra seating. For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com or call the Central Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at (727)587-6793.

