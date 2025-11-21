Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Norming Imperative

Author Bobby O. Welch shares his thoughts from his book, "The Norming Imperative"
What is "Norming"? | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bobby O. Welch

Author Dr. Bobby O. Welch, Bronze Star veteran, aviator, and educator, earned his PhD at 55, taught worldwide, and served as founding dean of North-central University.

Dr. Welch discusses his recently released book The Norming Imperative and what the term "Norming" means, and why does it exist?

https://www.amazon.com/Norming-Imperative-Bobby-Welch/dp/B0FQZ5LGH9 [amazon.com]

