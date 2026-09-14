The Off-Central Players' New Season

The Off-Central Players, a professional theater company in St. Petersburg, is kicking off their 6th season in their intimate 43-seat black box theater. Their season asks the question: "What if...". starting with Christopher Durang's Tony award winning comedy, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike", where siblings, Vanya and Sonia ask themselves, "what if I had chosen a different path in my life?" "what if I had been brave enough to take risks?"

Directed by Dylan Barlowe, Vanya and Sonia's lives are hysterically shaken up when their movie-star sister, Masha, played by Tracey Reynolds, shows up with her much younger boyfriend.

To find out more information and get tickets, visit theoffcentral.com.

