Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Peptide Trend

We chat about a physician guided peptide therapy.
Mino Peptides | Morning Blend
Posted

Peptides have quickly become one of the biggest conversations in beauty, wellness, and longevity. From healthier skin and metabolism to recovery and healthy aging, everyone seems to be talking about them. But with so much information and misinformation online, how do you know what's actually safe? Beauty and trend expert Mickey Williams shares why physician-guided peptide therapy is changing the future of personalized health.

To find out more go to mino.inc.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com