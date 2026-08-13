The Right Back-to-School Essentials

Totes has kids covered for back-to-school with the Kids Bubble Umbrella for rainy-day walks, the Splash & Play Clog and Riley Sport Sandal for easy slip-on comfort and active days from the classroom to the playground. Totes is available at Amazon and Academy Sports + Outdoors GOLDTOE is the trusted sock brand known for quality, durability, and all-day comfort. The brand’s signature reinforced toe helps extend the life of each pair, while features like AquaFX® moisture control and built in support keep feet dry and comfortable. Their stylish patterns and modern colors make these socks an easy and fashionable upgrade back to school basics without sacrificing performance. Purchase the GOLDTOE Men's Harrington Crew Socks style on Amazon and at Walmart. https://www.amazon.com/GOLDTOE-Harrington-Multipairs-Stripe-6-Pairs/dp/B0BT52S6PB?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&psc=1 [amazon.com]

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

