The Ringling Museum Showcases Bold New Exhibitions & Cultural Experiences

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art — founded in 1927 by circus impresario John Ringling and his wife, Mable — is entering an ambitious season filled with exhibitions that span cultures, centuries, and styles.

Executive Director Steven High says the upcoming contemporary programming is designed to inspire and transform. Opening soon is “Ancestral Edge”, featuring nine groundbreaking Native American women artists redefining abstraction, followed by “Nuestro Vaivén” on October 4 — the museum’s first major Latin contemporary art exhibition, created in collaboration with local community leaders.

The Ringling is also rolling out global treasures, including postwar Japanese woodblock prints in “Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys Through Light”, the rediscovery of 1890s Parisian art star Juana Romani, and masterful Dutch Golden Age paintings on loan from Boston’s MFA.

Beyond the galleries, visitors can enjoy FSU’s Dohnányi Chamber Players on September 25, Indian classical dance in October, the return of John Ringling’s Rolls-Royce to the Historic Circus Museum, and the mesmerizing skyspace “Joseph’s Coat” by James Turrell, best viewed at sunset on select evenings.

For tickets and event schedules, visit Ringling.org.