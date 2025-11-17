Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Risks of E-Bikes

There is a mode of transportation growing in popularity. E-bikes are all the rage, but along with this trend, doctors are seeing a tremendous increase in injuries, especially among children. Patrick Mularoni, M.D., a Pediatric Emergency Physician with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, shares what injuries can result from these bikes -- and how parents can help kids protect themselves.

