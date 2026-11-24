Experience The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays — the high-kicking Christmas sensation! Featuring precision kickline dancing, powerhouse vocals, stunning costumes, holiday favorites, and an unforgettable original Christmas story, this Broadway-style event delivers breathtaking choreography, Christmas magic, and a joyful holiday experience the whole family will remember. Tickets are on sale at LargoArts.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Park Performing Arts Center