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The Tampa Firefighter's Museum

We take a trip out to the Tampa Firefighters Museum.
Tampa Firefighters Museum | Morning Blend
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The Tampa Firefighter's Museum showcases our city's past.
Historically significant architecture and artifacts trace the story of Tampa’s fire department and the city’s growth over more than 130 years. The museum is open to visitors by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The newest addition to the museum is the Downtown Safety District, an interactive learning space where children can explore, play, and build fire and life‑safety skills. Appointments for the District are available Tuesday through Friday and can be scheduled on the museum’s website. www.tampafirefightersmuseum.org

Tampa Firefighters Museum
720 E Zack Street Tampa, FL 33602
813-964-6862

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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