The Tampa Firefighter's Museum showcases our city's past.

Historically significant architecture and artifacts trace the story of Tampa’s fire department and the city’s growth over more than 130 years. The museum is open to visitors by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The newest addition to the museum is the Downtown Safety District, an interactive learning space where children can explore, play, and build fire and life‑safety skills. Appointments for the District are available Tuesday through Friday and can be scheduled on the museum’s website. www.tampafirefightersmuseum.org

Tampa Firefighters Museum

720 E Zack Street Tampa, FL 33602

813-964-6862