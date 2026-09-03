The TGH Transplant Institute is the most experienced organ transplant program in West Central Florida, saving lives for over 50 years. It is consistently ranked among the top ten programs in the nation year after year and a world leader in organ perfusion. To learn more about the Lung Transplantation Program with the TGH Transplant Institute at Florida's Premier Academic Health System, visit TGH.org/Transplant.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa General Hospital

