The Toy Foundation Showcases the Toys of the Year

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.

VTech Get Growing Tractor & Mower Ride-On, Vtech Electronics North America

Ages 1-3, $49.99

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year Finalist

Jelly Blox Construction Site Set, Goliath

2+, $79.99

Construction Toy of the Year Finalist

Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush, Just Play

3+, $69.99

Plush Toy of the Year Finalist

Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit, Goliath

5+, $29.99

Vehicle Toy of the Year Finalist

Cows in Space (Relatable)

6+, $21.99

Game of the Year Finalist

To find out more about these toys, shop your favorites, and even vote for the top toy to take home the big prize for People’s Choice, head over to toyawards.org.

