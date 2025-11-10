The Toy Foundation Unveils Finalists for 2026 Toy of the Year Awards

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association

The Toy Foundation has announced the 113 finalists for the highly anticipated 2026 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, often called the “Oscars of the toy industry.” The finalists span 16 categories, ranging from plush and educational toys to creative play.

Toy trends expert Jennifer Lynch joins us to break down some of the standout finalists:



Creative Toy of the Year Finalist: ChompSaw (Chompshop, Inc) A kid-safe power tool ($249, ages 3+) that makes cutting cardboard for forts, costumes, and prototypes easy, fun, and safe, encouraging creativity in classrooms and at home.

Plush Toy of the Year Finalist: Hugarounds (Hugimals World) Weighted, warmable plush friends ($34.99, ages 2+) with long arms or wings that deliver hands-free hugs to ease anxiety and support sensory needs, designed in collaboration with occupational therapists.

Specialty Toy of the Year Finalist: Anywhere Sports Silent Basketball (Thin Air Brands) A quiet, airless foam basketball ($24.99, ages 3+) with realistic bounce for indoor practice, offering athletes a noise-free way to train.

Kidult Toy of the Year Finalist: LEGO® Game Boy™ (LEGO Systems, Inc) A near-scale brick-built replica ($59.99, ages 18+) of the iconic Nintendo® Game Boy™, complete with customizable game paks and display stand for nostalgic fans.

Creative Toy of the Year Finalist: Swift Clicks™ Heishi Bracelet Maker (Make it Real) A crafty carousel tool ($24.99, ages 8+) pre-loaded with 1,500 beads that lets young makers quickly thread and design bracelets with color precision, eliminating traditional hand-threading.



Fans can explore the toys, shop their favorites, and vote for the ultimate winner at ToyAwards.org.