The Twilight Zone Dine-In Brings Dinner & Classic Episodes to St. Pete Oct. 25

Imagine, if you will, a night where dinner and darkness merge… On Saturday, October 25, the weekend before Halloween, Second Screen Cult Cinema and Green Light Cinema are thrilled to present an exclusive dinner event: The Twilight Zone Dine-In.

Dine on an elevated echo of a bygone era — a three-course prix fixe meal by The Lay Low Chateau exquisitely crafted in the spirit of the classic TV dinner. Between courses, the screen flickers to life with three haunting episodes, curated by Second Screen Cult Cinema, each a shadowy reflection of the human condition.

Step inside and dine in... the Twilight Zone.

Limited tickets are available on GreenLightStPete.com/Twilight, so reserve yours today. (Adults only, 21+.)