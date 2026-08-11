The Upcoming Tampa Bay Rowdies Game

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are giving fans plenty to cheer about this season. Their strong play on the pitch has translated to growing excitement in the stands! they played a game two weekends ago against Louisville, which will go down as the game of the year. They're playing Louisville again tomorrow night in a tournament knockout game at Al Lang Stadium for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinal! Our soccer insider, Jeff Attinella, shares what to expect.
The Tampa Bay Rowdies are giving fans plenty to cheer about this season. Their strong play on the pitch has translated to growing excitement in the stands! they played a game two weekends ago against Louisville, which will go down as the game of the year. They're playing Louisville again tomorrow night in a tournament knockout game at Al Lang Stadium for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinal! Our soccer insider, Jeff Attinella, shares what to expect.
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