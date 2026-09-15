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The Velvet Mat

Try a yoga class for FREE!
Velvet Mat | Morning Blend
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The Velvet Mat Underground is a non-heated, all-levels yoga studio in downtown St. Petersburg focused on making yoga approachable, community-driven, and a little unexpected. Beyond weekly classes, The Velvet Mat creates unique experiences including live music yoga, seasonal rituals, workshops, book club gatherings, flash mobs, retreats, and collaborations with local artists and small businesses.

This fall, the studio has a full lineup of special events such as Thursday: Kage Rage on Sept. 17th at Smashbox20, Friday: Blooms After Dark on Sept. 18th from 7-9 pm, and will also host its Practical Magic Wellness Retreat in Salem, Massachusetts, November 1–4, 2026.

Looking ahead to 2027, The Velvet Mat is expanding into teacher training, continuing education, and specialty workshops for yoga teachers and students. Classes, events, memberships, retreats, and upcoming training information can be found at TheVelvetMat.com.

Try your first class FREE use code "FIRSTCLASS" to step into the underground and try out your first class on us.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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