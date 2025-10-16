'THE WIZ' on Stage at Straz Center Now Through October 19

The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is coming to Tampa Bay. Direct from Broadway, THE WIZ is on stage at Straz Center now through October 19.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony- and Emmy®-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.