Three Corners Pizza Collabs with Steamy Lit for a Pop Up Event

We’re turning the “C” in 3 Corners into Cabin for the night with a Heated Rivalry x Steamy Lit pop-up. Fans can grab pizza, sip themed cocktails, browse romance novels, and watch viral edits from the series Heated Rivalry. It’s a fun, immersive night where food, books, and fandom all come together. 3 Corners is located right across from Benchmark Arena, so we already have this amazing hockey crowd and high-energy atmosphere. The show is about hockey rivals, so it felt like a natural fit to bring that fandom experience here — especially during a big literary event like Cover to Cover

Heated Rivalry is based on the novels by Rachel Reid from her Game Changers. It follows two rival professional hockey players whose intense competition hides a secret relationship. The story has exploded online, especially through fan edits on TikTok, which has helped introduce the series to a massive new audience.

It’s going to be a full experience. We’ll have Heated Rivalry fan edits playing throughout the restaurant, themed cocktails, pizza, a romance bookstore pop-up, fun merch, and photo opportunities so fans can capture the moment. Romance is joyful, emotional, and incredibly community-driven. Readers love sharing recommendations and connecting over characters and storylines. Social media, especially TikTok, has really amplified that excitement and helped new readers discover the genre.

3 Corners Pizza 813 Water St. Downtown Tampa During Cover to Cover event on Water Street Wednesday, March 25 - 5:30-9:30pm

