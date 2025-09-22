Tickets On Sale for Skechers World Champions Cup, Dec. 4 - 7 at Feather Sound

Tickets for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s are now on sale. The 2025 tournament is set to be played December 4-7 at Feather Sound Country Club.

Fans can buy tickets at WorldChampionsCup.com to attend the major global golf competition, a unique team event featuring Team USA, Team International, and Team Europe that showcases many of the game of golf’s greatest players.

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's, a PGA TOUR Champions event, is inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. It will feature Team USA, Team International, and Team Europe squaring off over three days of competition, renewing golf’s most storied rivalries while the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights.

The event is a three-team, three-day competition contested across nine-hole matches featuring team formats and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in each of the event’s 24 matches.

Champions Passes, which allow access to the grounds and various grandstands across the course to provide a front row seat to the action, start at $50 per day and are available for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Skechers Captains Club passes, which start at $450 per day, allow access to the incredible Feather Sound Country Club Clubhouse, viewing deck on the closing ninth hole, and a viewing deck on the golf course. In this indoor and outdoor space, guests will have access to a wide array of inclusive premium food selections and full open bar service, and can enjoy views of Holes 2 and 5, 6 Tee, and 9 Green.

Kids 15 and under receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult (up to four kids per ticketed adult). Parking is located at Franklin Templeton at 100 Fountain Parkway N., St. Petersburg, Florida, and starts at $15 per day.

Complimentary tickets are also available to military members and first responders in partnership with Folds of Honor. These tickets are available for active, reserve, retired, and veteran military along with one guest, while tickets last, and are available for one day only. First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and one guest, also have the option to claim free tickets for one day only.

Teams for the 2025 tournament will be announced soon. Last week, the tournament announced that Jim Furyk will return to captain Team USA and Darren Clarke will return as Team Europe’s captain, while Mike Weir will make his debut as the captain of Team International.

The 21 players that participated in the inaugural Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's have combined for 49 majors across the PGA TOUR (15) and PGA TOUR Champions (34). Team USA included Furyk, Steve Stricker, David Toms, Jerry Kelly, Justin Leonard, and Brett Quigley. Team International featured Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames, and K.J. Choi. Team Europe was made up of Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Robert Karlsson, and Alex Čejka. Team USA won the tournament in nail-biting fashion, as its 221 points was just two points better than Team International’s tally over the three-day event. Team Europe was third with 208.

Feather Sound, a par-72, 7,332-yard championship course, is one of the most challenging layouts in the Tampa Bay area and is centrally located between Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa, adjacent to Carillon Park. It has been ranked as one of the top five private clubs in Tampa Bay.

ABC and ESPN will serve as the exclusive television homes of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's. Coverage will air on ESPN on Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5, as well as on ABC on Sunday, December 7.

For more information, visit WorldChampionsCup.com.