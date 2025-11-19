Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tickled Pink Comedy Tour

Are you Ready to Laugh?
Tickled Pink Comedy Tour
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

The Tickled Pink Comedy Tour™ has been entertaining audiences across the country with its fresh, family-friendly approach to stand-up.

This show started as a charity fundraiser actually called Tickled Pink ~ An Evening of Hope and Laughter for My Hope Chest, the breast reconstruction charity Alisa Savoretti founded 22 years ago.

Enjoy performances by Anita Renfroe, Danny Johnson, and Vien the Comic Doc,

Tickets range from $35-$50. A Meet and Greet is also available for $50. Visit LargoArts.com or call the Box Office at (727)587-6793 to purchase tickets.

