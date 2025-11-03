Tino Martinez Rallies for Youth Pickleball, Pushes to Make It an Official High School Sport in Florida

Pickleball’s popularity has exploded in recent years, gaining fans across all age groups — and now a local effort aims to make Florida the first state in the nation to recognize pickleball as an official high school sport. Leading the charge is MLB legend and beloved Tampa resident Tino Martinez, who’s lending his support both on and off the court.

Martinez will host the Rally to Support Youth Pickleball on Saturday, November 8, from 1 - 5pm at 180 Racetrack Road in Oldsmar. The event welcomes players of all skill levels for a day of friendly competition.

Entry is $99, with proceeds supporting the initiative to create more opportunities for young athletes to play pickleball at school.

For details or to register, visit TBPickleballAcademy.com.