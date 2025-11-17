Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

‘Tis the Season to start Hosting and Entertaining!

Great Tips to Get Your Holidays Started
Holiday Entertaining | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

‘Tis the season to start hosting and entertaining. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to host the perfect holiday event this year.

Featured Products:

Thoughtful Homemade Gifts
Sun-Maid

20 oz canister of Sun-Maid Raisins

12 oz box of Sun-Maid Golden Raisins

Sun-Maid Mediterranean Dried Apricots

15 oz bag of Mixed Berries

Head to your local grocery store and pick up two or three Sun-Maid varieties to build your own gifting kit. Or check out the website sunmaid.com for additional recipe ideas.

Have your drinks ready
Betty Booze
Available at bettybooze.com and at your local store
Sparkling Bourbon Apple Ginger Sour Cherry cocktail - $9.99 for a 4-pack
Betty Buzz Apply Ginger Sour Cherry mocktail – $39.99 for a 12-pack

Upgrade your kitchen routine for the holidays
Compost Genie – starting at $62.97
Available at amazon.com

Serving with style
Frontgate
Chef Symon Lazy Susan with Snack Servers - $399.00
Chef Symon Charcuterie Board - $129.00
Chef Symon Serving Bowl - $229.00
Chef Symon Apron - $99.00
Shop at Frontgate stores, and at Frontgate.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com