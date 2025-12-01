Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Toy of the Year Awards!

Unveling the Toys of the Year Awards!
The Toy Association | Morning Blend
Posted

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.

PAW Patrol Fire Rescue: Rapid Reload Fire Truck, Spin Master
3+, $64.79
Vehicle Toy of the Year Finalist

Woof & Co, Sunny Days Entertainment
3+, $29.97
Doll of the Year Finalist

Connect 4 Frenzy, Hasbro
8+, $14.99
Game of the Year Finalist

Super Mario Big Bad Bowser, Jakks Pacific
3+, $59.99
Action Figure of the Year Finalist

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask, Hasbro
14+, $129.99
Kidult Toy of the Year Finalist

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com