The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.
PAW Patrol Fire Rescue: Rapid Reload Fire Truck, Spin Master
3+, $64.79
Vehicle Toy of the Year Finalist
Woof & Co, Sunny Days Entertainment
3+, $29.97
Doll of the Year Finalist
Connect 4 Frenzy, Hasbro
8+, $14.99
Game of the Year Finalist
Super Mario Big Bad Bowser, Jakks Pacific
3+, $59.99
Action Figure of the Year Finalist
Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask, Hasbro
14+, $129.99
Kidult Toy of the Year Finalist
