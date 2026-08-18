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Toys That Teach with Elizabeth Werner

Elizabeth shares some great products to help children ease into the school year.
Elizabeth Werner | Morning Blend
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With the school year kicking off, parents will be in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home. Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry's premier player, shares some new and innovative ways to learn through play, whether it's a tiny tot or a creative pre-teen.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The LEGO Group, Jazwares, Spinmaster, Parmalat

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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